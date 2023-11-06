SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fans of The Boss have been patiently waiting to hear when the previously postponed Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band concert at JMA Wireless Dome would be rescheduled.

In September, Springsteen was being treated for symptoms of Peptic Ulcer Disease, and his medical advisors decided he should postpone his September concerts.

This progressed into the postponement of all of his remaining 2023 tour dates.

Well, wait no longer.

Springsteen and The E Street Band are headed to the JMA Wireless Dome on April 18, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., and all previous ticketholders will have their tickets honored.

Click here for tickets.

Springsteen will be in Albany a few days before he heads to Syracuse.

Tickets to his April 15 concert at MVP Arena, in Albany, can be found HERE.