QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This fall, SUNY Adirondack celebrates 100 Thousand Poets for Change. The college isn’t inviting quite 100,000 poets to its small campus – but does boast a roster of visiting writers coming to town.

This semester, 14 poets and writers will visit the Visual Arts Gallery at SUNY Adirondack, to celebrate the art form and talk about their craft. 100 Thousand Poets for Change is a global movement aimed at promoting poetry, as well as fighting for social justice – two causes linked hand in hand.

“This global movement showcases the power of poetry as a catalyst for positive change in the world for people and the planet,” said Krista Rivera, assistant professor of English at SUNY Adirondack. “Poetry is an art form that reminds us of our hearts, our shared humanity, and I feel honored to have both SUNY Adirondack students and professional local poets contributing to this cause.”

The celebration also includes an upcoming student poetry slam this week. All events will be held at the Dearlove Hall Visual Arts Gallery at 12:40 p.m., unless otherwise listed. The full schedule includes:

Student Poetry Slam/Open Mic Thursday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. Residence Hall multipurpose room All students welcome to read from their works

Poetry of Peace and Change Friday, Sept. 29, 4 p.m. Published poets Lále Davidson, Pamela Friers, Lee A. Gooden, David Graham, Susan Jefts, Kathleen McCoy, Lucyna Prostko, Nancy White

Amy Kahng Monday, Oct. 2 Art historian

Joseph Bruchac Monday, Oct. 9 Saratoga Springs poet laureate, Abenaki indigenous author and storyteller, speaking in celebration of Indigenous People’s Month

Stuart Bartow Monday, Oct. 23 Reading and workshop led by SUNY Adirondack English professor

Lannie Stabile Monday, Oct. 30 LGBTQ fiction author

Barbara Ungar Monday, Nov. 27 Award-winning poet with books for sale following the event

Walter McLaughlin Monday, Dec. 4 Editor at Wood Thrush Books



All events are open to the public and completely free.