SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly all the Syracuse City Ballet dancers were fired in November after going on strike for unsafe working conditions.
Now, the dancers are taking matters into their own hands, by planning a program of holiday scenes at the Palace Theatre to thank the community for their support.
Five out of the company’s eight dancers were fired and another was placed on administrative leave. Since the firings, people and organizations have been showing their support for the dancers.
A non-profit organization has stepped forward to help raise funds for the dancers for studio space, training and to eventually perform for the Syracuse community, according to a press release from the dancers.
Their GoFundMe, Justice for Dancers, has raised over $10,000 and an anonymous donor has pledged to donate $25,000 if the dancers reach their goal of raising $20,000 by Christmas Eve, the press release said.
The dancers also said they were “devastated” to not be performing the Nutcracker for the first time in years but continue to meet daily to train. They also hope to serve as a model for small regional organizations hoping to institute change for more equitable and artist-centered operations.
After capturing the nation’s attention and igniting an industry-wide conversation about the rights of dancers within their companies, the six professional dancers fired will take to the stage of The Palace Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Their holiday program includes scenes from The Nutcracker as well as works set to holiday favorites like Carol of the Bells, and It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
They will be joined on stage by guests that include local young artists, as well as professional performers like up-and-coming Broadway star Erica Lee Cianciulli, who is coming in from NYC fresh off the national Broadway tour of Cats to perform as guest vocalist. All tickets include an invitation to a post-performance reception.
Tickets can be purchased here.
If you are a community member that receives SNAP, Child Care Subsidy, or WIC, to request no-fee tickets, or to purchase a ticket for a community member in need, please email rightsfordancers@gmail.com.
A statement from the dancers to the community can be seen below:
We are humbled and inspired by the outpouring of support we have received both in Syracuse and across the national dance community. We stand in solidarity with dancers in professional companies throughout the United States, especially small regional companies like ours, where dancers don’t dare to speak up about unsafe working conditions and inferior artistic leadership for fear of being fired on the spot.
Most dancers at SCB are paid barely over $11,000 a year. Yet we do it because it is a labor of love. It is our entire lives. We have lost that life. There is literally no alternative employment for us in Syracuse because there is no other professional ballet company in this community. But that does not mean we are expendable or need to fear reprisals if we speak up.
We have found our voice and we will no longer be silent. We want to use our voice to continue to express our art and to stand up for the rights of all dancers in similar situations. Sadly, this Board is not alone in their failure to take seriously the artistic and safety concerns we as dancers voiced. Dancers from across the country have reached out to express gratitude that we have taken a stand to help improve working conditions and give all dancers more influence over their artistic lives.
While we are saddened and upset by the Board’s conduct and recent public statements, we don’t want to create any more ill will. We do wish that they had spent some of the same energy they are now spending on statements in substantively addressing the concerns we pleaded with them to address over the course of nearly 18 months. Their attempt to malign us now and minimize the significance of those issues is unfortunate.
At every turn we listened to the Board respectfully and made clear that the mission of bringing quality dance to our audience was always our highest priority. In our emails to the Board while on strike, we told them that “it is not our intention to jeopardize Nutcracker. Our wish is just to be able to safely return to work in a comfortable and productive manner. We are ready, willing and able to return to rehearse, just not under the same artistic direction that drove us to strike in the first place.
This is not about personal animus as the Board now speculates. First, every single member of the company went on strike for better, safer working conditions, not just a few of us. Second, this is not just a job. This is who we are. We risked everything to stand up for ourselves – our livelihood and our opportunity to perform on stage for our audience, which is what we live for. We did not plan or time the strike. It was precipitated by the Artistic Director berating a child, reducing her to shaking sobs, and the Rehearsal Director exploding at an SCB dancer and striking furniture for the dancer coming to the child’s defense – following months of the Board ignoring requests to
address our concerns. We had no way of knowing these last straw events would occur so close to Nutcracker. We felt we had no choice despite the timing. Not dancing in Nutcracker is the last thing we wanted.
For the Board to think that the entire company would risk everything we have over personal animus further evidences how little they understand us and the artistic endeavor they control. The Board offers no reason to the public, just as they offered no reason to us, why dancers should be forced to work under incompetent artistic leadership. If a director cannot count music, remember choreography, or give guidance to keep dancers safe who are many feet up in the air, why does the Board insist that dancers continue under such direction for months and months, particularly if those same people also engage in explosive, unprofessional conduct? The Board never offered any explanation to us and they offer none to the public now.
The Board’s primary response to our proposals was to threaten to fire us, purporting at one point to accept our supposed “resignations,” which they then had to retract, and then trying to convert us from W-2 employees to independent contractors with no protection to strike. No impasse was reached. Instead, we had understood we were mid-negotiations and still held out hope they would take our concerns seriously, but then we were fired. We are also doubtful the Board’s investigation will be impartial, because they have already announced there is no merit to our concerns, even though the investigation is just getting under way. And, during her interviews with us, the investigator herself has pursued the Board’s agenda that this is supposedly about personal animus, further weakening the credibility of the investigation.
The investigation will only yield a recommendation to the board and executive staff, the ultimate decision will still be theirs alone. We want to clarify that all of us are participating in the investigation and, as the Board well knows, have never said we would not. That is simply not true. We also have had no intention to “undermine” anyone’s careers as the Board also claims, and deliberately did not go public while on strike. But now that we’ve been fired, this is public, and we will continue to speak up for dancers’ right to have more autonomy over their artistic lives.
We are overwhelmed and grateful to all of you all who are standing in support of us in this precarious time. We are working to get back on stage in Syracuse! We raised almost $8000 and now an anonymous donor has offered to give a matching donation of $25,000 if we can meet that goal by Christmas Eve. Please consider making a tax free donation if you wish to support our efforts to continue to train and get back on stage.Former Syracuse City Ballet Dancers