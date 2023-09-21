SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In just two weeks, Central New Yorkers will get to see local models and designs strutting down the runway as Fall Fashion Week comes to Syracuse.
This year’s Syracuse Fashion Week (SFW) Fall 2023 will have two shows including “SYRACUSE STYLE” on Oct. 6 and “SYRACUSE SNARL” on Oct. 7.
SFW Fall 2023 will feature brand new designers as well as established designers and boutiques. The “SYRACUSE SNARL” show is an extra special Halloween show, and this year’s theme is the “Seven Deadly Sins.”
“We are thrilled to introduce our audiences to two brand new venues, as well as bringing back two of our most popular shows, Syracuse Style and Syracuse Snarl. Style will feature some of our established designers and boutique as well as some brand new designers. Our Halloween event is Snarl and the theme for the evening is the Seven Deadly Sins. We also continue our work raising funds and awareness for the Food Bank of CNY,” said Lisa Butler, Executive Director of SFW.
Shows are for those 18-years-old and older.
Tickets for SYRACUSE STYLE are $50 for general admission and tickets for SYRACUSE SNARL are $40 for general admission and can be purchased online here.
SFW Fall 2023 will include the following shows:
|Date/ Time
|Show name
|Location
|Tickets
|Friday, October 6 at 8:00 p.m.
|“SYRACUSE STYLE”
|The Treasury, 101 S. Salina St Syracuse NY 13202
|Buy a “SYRACUSE STYLE” ticket here
|Saturday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m.
|“SYRACUSE SNARL”
|The Silver Street Event Center, 108 Silver St. E. Syracuse NY 13057
|Buy a “SYRACUSE SNARL” ticket here
Show lineups will include the following:
SYRACUSE STYLE:
- Michelle DaRin
- The Altered Eco
- Projex214
- Sunshadow Designs
- Fashion Fix
- Kamikazee Workshop
- Styles By Bellamy
- QueenRi’s Boutique
- Flower Skate Shop
- Silk & Soul
SYRACUSE SNARL:
- Lucky Mae’s Boutique
- Inspired Designs
- Ezmira Neshawait
- Candy Cult Burlesque
- Right Mind Syracuse
- Champagne Waters
- Slit Weave