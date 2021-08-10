Tee Grizzley to perform at NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Tuesday that Detroit-born rapper Tee Grizzley will perform at the 2021 Great New York State Fair at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 21 on the Chevy Park stage.

Grizzley, known for songs such as “First Day Out” and “From The D to the A,” will perform on the Chevy Park stage in the New York Experience festival grounds. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

“Tee Grizzley tells compelling stories in his songs. This will be a great show for fans of hip hop and rap and we’re happy to welcome him to the Fair,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director.

Tee Grizzley joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

DateChevy Park 2pmChevy Park 8 pmChevy Court 2 pmChevy Court 7 pm
August 20Bobby Bones & the Raging IdiotsNasSimplelifeLOCASH
August 21Tee Grizzley98 DegreesHard Promises: The Music of Tom PettyRATT
August 22The BarndogsBrothers OsborneiGNiTEAll That Remains
August 23Isreal Hagan & StrokeForeignerJimmy Sturr & His OrchestraBishop Briggs
August 24The Jess Novak BandTrainThe SpinnersDire Straits Legacy
August 25Jameson RodgersREO SpeedwagonThe Carolyn Kelly Blues BandRussell Dickerson
August 26Dangerous TypeBell Biv DevoeBad Mama’s Blues BandThree Dog Night
August 27ScoreyMelissa EtheridgeTionestaCNCO
August 28Waydown WailersThe Beach BoysStephen PhillipsGreat White/Vixen
August 29Noah CyrusSouthside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm)Harmonic DirtDropkick Murphys (8pm)
August 30Alex MillerJustin MooreHerman’s Hermits starring Peter NooneGrandson
August 31Cory MarksHalestormOak Ridge BoysJamey Johnson
September 1Sydney Irving & The MojoNellySheena EastonBlue Oyster Cult
September 2Brownskin BandThird Eye BlindBeatleCUSEStarship w/Mickey Thomas
September 3Dark HollowAJRUncle KrackerBlues Traveler
September 4Cold War Kids Syracuse JAMS FunkFestStone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls
September 5Jesse McCartneySheff G &
Sleepy Hallow		The Mavericks En EspañolThe Mavericks
September 6Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm)Cheap Trick (6pm)The Ripcords (noon)Resurrection (4pm)

