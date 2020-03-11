‘The Bachelor’ finale leaves Peter’s mom unhappy, see the recap here

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The 24th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor” premieres Jan. 6, 2020.

(WWTI) – Last night’s The Bachelor finale was dramatic to say the least.

Hannah was blindsided when Peter ended their engagement. Madison appeared on stage with Peter and his mother was not impressed. When his mom spoke up about her disagreement, Peter said he thinks his love for Madison should be enough.

See the recap from Good Morning America below.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story