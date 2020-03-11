‘The Bachelor’ finale leaves Peter’s mom unhappy, see the recap here

(WWTI) – Last night’s The Bachelor finale was dramatic to say the least.
Hannah was blindsided when Peter ended their engagement. Madison appeared on stage with Peter and his mother was not impressed. When his mom spoke up about her disagreement, Peter said he thinks his love for Madison should be enough.
See the recap from Good Morning America below.
