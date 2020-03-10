‘The Bachelor’ finale: Part 2 tonight on ABC50

(WWTI) – Part one of the season finale of “The Bachelor” left on a cliffhanger after an unexpected breakup.

After Madison eliminated herself, Peter and Hannah went on their final date. Hannah had some reservations, feeling like Peter was not all-in.

Will Madison return tonight and tell Peter she wants back in? Watch part two of the finale tonight on ABC50 at 8pm, as Peter updates everyone on how things have played out.

