‘The Bachelorette’ preview: Jed’s mom sends Hannah reeling tonight at 8pm

Bachelorette Hannah Brown knows she has strong feelings for Jed Wyatt, but she’s not sure if they’re reciprocated in the way she wants them to be.

In a sneak peek of Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelorette,” Brown has a conversation with her suitor’s mother that leaves her unsettled.

After asking if Wyatt would be ready for marriage, his mother demurred, simply noting that “His path is different.”

“It definitely sets off a few alarms in my head,” Brown said.

Over the past few weeks, viewers have watched Brown whittle down her cast of 30 contestants to just four: Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, Luke Parker and Peter Weber.

