‘The Conners’ returns tonight, plus new series ‘Emergence’ and more

‘The Conners’ returns to ABC50 tonight!

See the lineup of season premieres for tonight below, including an all new show, ‘Emergence.’

September 24

8pm – The Conners
(Jackie steps into the role of a paternal figure and creates a meticulous birth plan for Becky.)

8:30pm – Bless This Mess
(Mike and Rio host the town’s Huskers kickoff party, but no one believes they can pull it off.)

9:00pm – mixed-ish
(A young Rainbow and her family try to acclimate in the suburbs after life in a commune.)

9:30pm – black-ish
(The twins are headed into eighth grade; Pops reveals that he is getting married.)

10:00pm – Emergence *NEW SHOW
(Jo discovers a young girl on the night of an inexplicable plane crash and decides to protect her.)

Watch them all September 24th starting at 8pm on ABC50!

