The CW’s fall schedule for 2019-2020 season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans waiting for a "Girlfriends" reboot are getting a little tease: the cast of the early 2000s sitcom is reuniting on an episode of "black-ish."

Tracee Ellis Ross, one of the leading actors on "black-ish," was also the star of "Girlfriends," which ran from 2000 to 2008 and chronicled the lives of four black women living in Los Angeles.