The CW’s fall schedule for 2019-2020 season

The CW will have five original scripted series that will air in the midseason including the new series, Katy Keene, as well as the returning series In the Dark, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, the 100 and Roswell New Mexico.
“The CW heads into next season riding a wave of creative momentum and expansion, with more original programming all year round, and a new Fall line-up boasting scripted series in every single time period across our six-night schedule. We have 14 returning series for next year and adding to that three exciting new shows, including our newest superhero, the thrilling Batwoman, the mystery and suspense of Nancy Drew and the aspirational Katy Keene, based on the Archie Comics characters,” said Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW.
The CW’s 2019 Fall Primetime Schedule
Sunday, October 6
8-9pm – Batwoman (series premiere)
9-10pm – Supergirl (season premiere)
Monday, October 7
8-9pm – All American (season premiere)
9-10pm – Batwoman (encore of series premiere)
Tuesday, October 8
8-9pm – The Flash (season premiere)
9-10pm – Batwoman (2nd encore of series premiere)
Wednesday, October 9
8-9pm – Riverdale (season premiere)
9-10pm – Nancy Drew (series premiere)
Thursday, October 10
8-9pm – Supernatural (season premiere)
9-10pm – Legacies (season premiere)
Friday, October 11
8-9pm – Charmed (season premiere)
9-10pm – Dynasty (season premiere)
Monday, October 14
8-9pm -All American (original episode)
9-10pm- Nancy Drew (encore of series premiere)
Tuesday, October 15
8-9pm- The Flash (original episode)
9-10pm – Arrow (season premiere)
Monday, October 22
8-9pm – All American (original episode)
9-10pm – Black Lightning (season premiere)
Here’s a “first look” at new shows added to The CW lineup:
Batwoman
Nancy Drew
Katy Keene