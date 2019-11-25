The Doobie Brothers bringing anniversary tour to Darien Lake in July

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour to Darien Lake.

Musicians Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons and John McFee have reunited with Michael McDonald for the tour, which will be making a local stop on July 21.

Joining the Doobies is The Dirty Dozen Brass Band as a special guest.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show will go on sale next week — Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $29.50 to $129.50 and lawn four packs will be available.

Those looking to get tickets can go to LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com when they’re available.

Every paid ticket gets the buyer same-day admission to the theme park.