‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’ season premiere tonight on ABC50

8pm – THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT – Season Premiere – ‘Tis the season for ABC’s immensely popular decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” which continues to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with celebrity judges—lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and famed interior designer Taniya Nayak.

Season seven of the holiday hit will once again showcase the most extravagant and utterly spectacular Christmas displays America has to offer! In each one-hour episode, four families with dazzling household displays will compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight trophy.

Don’t miss the season premiere of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” tonight at 8pm on ABC50, followed by “The Good Doctor” winter finale at 10pm.

