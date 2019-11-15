The Latest: Rosalía wins album of the year at Latin Grammys

Natalia Jimenez performs at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on the Latin Grammys, which are being presented Thursday at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Rosalía has won album of the year at the Latin Grammys for her breakout album “El Mal Querer.”

Thursday’s ceremony was a big night for the Spanish singer, who also took home the honors for best pop contemporary album and best urban song for “Con Altura,” her collaboration with J Balvin.

Rosalia put her hand on her forehead when host Ricky Martin called her name for the evening’s top honor. She initially seemed overwhelmed with emotion during her acceptance speech, but went on to thank those who supported her music and calling her win incredible.

The ceremony honored 20 years of Latin Grammys history, kicking off with a massive performance honoring multiple genres of Latin music. Highlights included Colombian singer Juanes performing a set of his hits and then being honored by one of his idols, Lars Ulrich of Metallica.

___

5:25 p.m.

The Latin Grammys have opened with a vibrant tribute to Latin music led by a performance of the late Celia Cruz’s “La Vida Es Un Carnaval” as part of the show’s 20th anniversary celebration.

The opening number featured a panoply of artists including Prince Royce, Anitta, Natalia Jimenez, Olga Tañon and Fito Paez performing songs from icons like Cruz, Juan Gabriel, Joan Sebastian and the rock band Soda Stereo.

Host Ricky Martin cited Cruz’s importance to the show in his opening remarks, playing a clip of him performing with Cruz and Gloria Estefan at the 2000 show.

Martin is hosting the show along with Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega.

Early winners on the telecast, which is being aired by Univision, included Juan Luis Guerra for best contemporary/tropical fusion album for “Literal” and Bad Bunny for best urban album.

___

7 a.m.

The Latin Grammys will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a 20-artist performance in a tribute to the legacy of Latin music.

Thursday night’s show, airing live on Univision from Las Vegas, will open with a performance featuring Prince Royce, Anitta, Fito Páez, Natalia Jiménez and more highlighting four genres in Latin music.

Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sánchez and Paz Vega will host the show, which will also include performances by Residente, Bad Bunny, Luis Fonsi, Farruko, Ozuna, Alicia Keys, Miguel and Juanes. Alejandro Sanz and Rosalía, the leading nominees, will also perform.

None of the uber-popular Latin trap and reggaeton acts, including J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Ozuna and Daddy Yankee, received nominations in the show’s top four categories, and the Latin Grammys received backlash as a result.