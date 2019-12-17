The top 10 books on Apple Books-US

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Barbie Ferreira has been hearing countless variations on the word “breakthrough” applied to her role in HBO’s groundbreaking teen drama “Euphoria” ever since the series debuted over the summer. But the actress clearly isn’t tired of them.

When Ferreira was asked when it meant to be named one of The Associated Press’ Breakthrough Entertainers of 2019, she explained that it, and all of the praise she’s received since “Euphoria,” has validated a dream she’s had since age 10: To be a professional actor.