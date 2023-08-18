SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Parker McCollum is taking on the St. Joseph’s Amphitheater at Lakeview on Aug. 19, but with a local opener.

Ian Flanigan, a Saugerties native, is known for more than just his Upstate ties.

He was on season 19 of The Voice for his country singing.

Flanigan recently released his latest EP, “Strong: The Muscle Shoals Sessions” and CMT had premiered the video for his song “Under A Southern Sky,” which is the second single from his 2022 STRONG album.

“Celebrating campfires, backroads, and good times are what it’s all about,” shares Flanigan.

Flanigan performed in Lewiston, New York, on Aug. 17, and is now making his way east with McCollum to help put on a show in Syracuse on Aug. 19.

