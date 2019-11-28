‘The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration’ tonight at 8pm

“The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” kicks off the holiday season on ABC50. Join celebrity hosts as they present the two-hour prime-time special on Thanksgiving night at 8pm from Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

This magical celebration will feature musical performances with some of today’s top artists among a flurry of Disney holiday entertainment. During the prime-time special, viewers will also be treated to several Disney Parks sneak peeks, including a behind-the-scenes look into future attractions coming to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California.

Don’t miss the magic tonight at 8pm on ABC50!