SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, wear pink and purchase your Mean Girls tickets, which are going on sale August 2.

Broadway In Syracuse has announced tickets for the Landmark Theatre premiere of Mean Girls will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 2.

The Broadway show, which will be making its Landmark Theatre debut, arrives in Syracuse in September where they will rehearse for three weeks before kicking off their national tour and starting performances on September 26 through the 30.

“Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer TINA FEY (“30 Rock”), composer JEFF RICHMOND (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist NELL BENJAMIN (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer CASEY NICHOLAW (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung,” stated Broadway In Syracuse.

Tickets can be purchased at the Landmark Theatre Box Office, through Ticketmaster, or online at BroadwayInSyracuse.com. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling Famous Artists at 315-424-8210.