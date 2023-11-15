LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A light snowfall on Monday night served as a reminder – winter is on its way. The Lake George Carnival is cooking up a storm before things get cold enough to, hopefully, freeze the lake.

On Monday, Nov. 20, tickets go on sale for two parts of the 2024 carnival, starting with the annual carnival cook-offs. Every weekend of the monthlong festival, local restaurants stand off to see who can cook up the best chili, chowder, and other piping-hot choices at Shepard Park. Tickets for the cook-offs sell out every year. Tickets will also go up for the Lake George Winter Carnival 2024 souvenir mug.

If you don’t want to wait to reserve a spot for a carnival attraction, the good news is that you don’t have to. Registration is open now for the carnival outhouse races, set for two Saturdays – Feb. 3 and Feb. 17. Registration is priced at $150 per outhouse. Free registration is also open for the Lake George Winter Carnival Polar Plunge.

The Lake George Winter Carnival offers something different each weekend in February. On-ice events like snowmobile races are complemented by food, art, and entertainment around the village. The full schedule is yet to be announced.