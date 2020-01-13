Tim McGraw kicking off 2020 tour in CNY

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another hot country star is coming to Central New York this summer.
Tim McGraw announced that his Here on Earth Tour will make a stop at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on July 10th. It will be his first stop on the tour.
Ticket information has not been announced yet.
