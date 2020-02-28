Closings & Delays
Tim McGraw to perform in CNY this summer

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Country music superstar Tim McGraw will bring his Here on Earth Tour to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer.

On Friday, July 10, McGraw will be joined by Midland and Ingrid Andress.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 a.m. and range from $34.50 to $104.25.

