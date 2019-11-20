Tom Hanks just found out he’s related to Mister Rogers, thanks to DNA test

FILE – In this Sept. 8, 2016 file photo, Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of “Sully” in Los Angeles. Hanks will be the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at January’s Golden Globes Awards. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — Talk about getting into character!

Actor Tom Hanks just found out Sunday that he’s related to Fred Rogers, the man who played Mister Rogers on the children’s TV show.

The two are sixth cousins, according to Ancestry.com.

Hanks plays Mister Rogers in the upcoming film “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

Hanks says he didn’t know they were related when he took the role.

The actors share a fifth great grandfather who immigrated from Germany to America in the 18th Century.

“It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” premieres Nov. 22.