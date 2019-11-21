Tonight on ABC50: Fall finales of Grey’s Anatomy, A Million Little Things, How to Get Away with Murder

Tonight is a big night for some of your favorite shows! Check out the fall finales below.

8pm – ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

On the fall finale, get ready for an ending that will leave you on the edge of your seat! See how it all unfolds, as Meredith must move on after facing the medical board, Jackson and Vic’s romance heats up and Jo discovers that a baby has been left at Station 19.

9pm – ‘A Million Little Things’

Rome helps PJ through a crisis, Gary and Maggie’s relationship takes a turn and Delilah, Eddie and Katherine make decisions that will change their families forever.

10pm – ‘How to Get Away with Murder’

Tonight’s episode will change everything for the Keating 4, as Oliver gives the group an unexpected gift before graduation and the identity of the FBI informant is revealed!