Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Disney bought Lucasfilm for more than $4 billion in 2012, there were lofty expectations of reviving “Star Wars” in spectacular hyper-speed fashion with a new trilogy that continued the story of Luke Skywalker and other beloved characters.

The space saga has been a smart investment, starting with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which in 2015 became the fastest movie to reach $1 billion. Despite the financial success, there's been a dark side — fierce criticism of the new trilogy amplified by social media.