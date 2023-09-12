QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month, the Adirondack Balloon Festival brings joy to the skies above Lake George, Glens Falls and Queensbury for its 50th year. The road to get there involves getting dozens of balloons ready to fly – and the festival could use all the help it can get.

The festival has put out a call for volunteers to get trained to become part of this year’s balloon team. This Saturday, Sept. 16, those who want in on the action can come get trained to volunteer for this year’s festival. Training starts at 9 a.m. at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport, 443 Queensbury Ave. in the town of Queensbury.

The 50th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival comes to the North Country from Wednesday to Sunday, Sept. 20-24. Over 70 balloons from around and outside the country will take to the skies, with special nighttime Moonglow events and more festivities. See the full schedule at news10.com.