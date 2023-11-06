LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New artwork headed to the gallery by the shores of Lake George comes from just an hour south. An upcoming exhibit at the Lake George Arts Project features Troy-based painted Jeff Wigman.

Wigman’s new exhibit, “Excelsior,” comes to the Arts Project gallery at the village courthouse on Wednesday, Nov. 15. His work uses oil paints, often made by the artist himself. His subject matter varies, sharing the mission of using paint to move past words.

“It mixes so easily with the eye, ready to become something, making suggestions as if it has its own desires,” said Wigman. “Looking closely into it shows something of the mystery of substance and representation altogether, of how the material world conspires with perception, mind, and knowledge to make up our experience.”

“Excelsior” will receive a grand opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18. The Courthouse Gallery operates out of the side entrance at the Old County Courthouse and the corner of Canada and Lower Amherst streets in the village. The gallery is open Wednesday-Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m.