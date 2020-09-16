‘Use your voice by voting,’ says actor Edward James Olmos

Entertainment

by: Lynette Romero and Robert Puente

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Hispanic Exploration in America | Latino America PBS

Film and television icon and activist, Edward James Olmos, joins KTLA to talk about National Hispanic Heritage Month, unity, politics, the power of voting and the 2020 census survey. This clip aired as part of Nexstar’s livestreaming special on Sept. 15, 2020.

