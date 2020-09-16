‘Use your voice by voting,’ says actor Edward James Olmos

NEW YORK (AP) — The author of the million-selling debut novel “The Nest” has another story of family drama coming out next year.

Ecco announced Wednesday that Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney’s “Good Company" will be published in May. The novel tells of a seemingly happy married couple whose relationship is upended when the wife comes upon the wedding ring her husband, who runs a theater called Good Company, had said he lost years ago.