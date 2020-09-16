‘Use your voice by voting,’ says actor Edward James Olmos

Film and television icon and activist, Edward James Olmos, joins KTLA to talk about National Hispanic Heritage Month, unity, politics, the power of voting and the 2020 census survey. This clip aired as part of Nexstar’s livestreaming special on Sept. 15, 2020.
LATEST STORIES:
- DraftKings and New York Giants Announce Official, Exclusive Sports Betting Deal
- Virtual teen leadership summit launched for Jefferson County high schoolers
- Second stimulus checks: Democratic leadership rejects bipartisan proposal with $1,200 direct payments
- Fort Drum man arrested for animal cruelty charges
- Women’s Health: Cervical Cancer