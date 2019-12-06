WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

1. "Surviving R. Kelly," Lifetime. No other series made the kind of real world impact that this one did. Allegations of sexual abuse against minors followed R. Kelly for years: The superstar was even acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008. But it wasn't until after the airing of Lifetime's six-part docu-series featuring testimonials by alleged abuse survivors that criminal investigations were kicked into high-gear. He now faces criminal charges federal and state courts. Lifetime also announced last summer that it was planning a "Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" series.

2. "Unbelievable," Netflix. This series about a young woman who is accused of lying about rape allegations and two female detectives in another state trying to catch a serial rapist is the kind of eye-opening show that isn't just compelling television, but a lesson in treating sexual assault victims with compassion and humanity.