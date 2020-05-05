WATCH Made in NNY: We travel around the world virtually to connect with Northern New Yorkers in other countries

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – While we’re apart, staying connected is more important than ever.

Join us for Part Three of our 30-minute Made in Northern New York special Together Apart. This special is dedicated to staying connected while apart during the COVID-19 epidemic.

Made in Northern New York: Together Apart airs May 6 at 7:30pm on ABC50.

In tomorrow’s episode of Together Apart we travel around the world virtually to connect with Northern New Yorkers in other countries including Italy, Japan, England and Mexico.

In case you miss it or want to watch again, tune in on Saturday, May 9 at 7:30pm on ABC50 and Sunday, May 10 at 10pm on The North Country CW.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.