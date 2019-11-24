Watch the ‘2019 American Music Awards’ LIVE tonight on ABC50

The “2019 American Music Awards” will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24 at 8pm on ABC50.

Nominees for the coveted Artist of the Year category are Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Swift is the current record holder in this category with four wins. Swift could also go on to surpass Michael Jackson’s record for most AMA wins of all time, 24, should she win in two of the five categories which she is nominated. Swift and Alabama are currently tied with 23 all-time AMA wins.

Fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs 2019 directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms “AMAs Vote” or “[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote.” Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category, per day, per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PST. Until then, here’s the complete list of nominees.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow” 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” 
Marshmello & Bastille “Happier” 
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”  
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” 

TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande 
Elton John 
P!nk 
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish “bad guy” 
Ariana Grande “7 rings” 
Halsey “Without Me” 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” 
Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”
 
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS 
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande 
Shawn Mendes 

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Drake 
Khalid 
Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish 
Ariana Grande 
Taylor Swift 

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK
BTS 
Jonas Brothers 
Panic! At The Disco 

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” 
Ariana Grande “thank u, next” 
Taylor Swift “Lover” 

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK
Halsey “Without Me” 
Jonas Brothers “Sucker” 
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” 
Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes” 
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
 
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kane Brown 
Luke Combs 
Thomas Rhett 

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini 
Maren Morris 
Carrie Underwood
 
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY
Dan + Shay 
Florida Georgia Line 
Old Dominion 

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY
Kane Brown “Experiment”
Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”
Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY
Luke Combs “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay “Speechless”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B 
Drake 
Post Malone 

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill “Championships” 
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding” 
Travis Scott “Astroworld” 

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road” 
Post Malone “Wow.” 
Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown “Indigo” 
Khalid “Free Spirit” 
Ella Mai “Ella Mai” 

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B
Khalid “Talk” 
Lizzo “Juice” 
Ella Mai “Trip”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish 
Imagine Dragons 
Panic! At The Disco 

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5 
P!nk 
Taylor Swift 

FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN
Bad Bunny 
J Balvin 
Ozuna 

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle 
for KING & COUNTRY 
MercyMe 

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii 
Marshmello 
The Chainsmokers 

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper 
“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen 
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” 

