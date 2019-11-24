Watch the ‘2019 American Music Awards’ LIVE tonight on ABC50

The “2019 American Music Awards” will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on SUNDAY NOVEMBER 24 at 8pm on ABC50.

Nominees for the coveted Artist of the Year category are Drake, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. Swift is the current record holder in this category with four wins. Swift could also go on to surpass Michael Jackson’s record for most AMA wins of all time, 24, should she win in two of the five categories which she is nominated. Swift and Alabama are currently tied with 23 all-time AMA wins.

Fans can access the official voting ballot for the AMAs 2019 directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms “AMAs Vote” or “[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote.” Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category, per day, per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PST. Until then, here’s the complete list of nominees.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Marshmello & Bastille “Happier”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

TOUR OF THE YEAR

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

P!nk

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Billie Eilish “bad guy”

Ariana Grande “7 rings”

Halsey “Without Me”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Taylor Swift “You Need to Calm Down”



FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco



FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Ariana Grande “thank u, next”

Taylor Swift “Lover”



FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Halsey “Without Me”

Jonas Brothers “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Panic! At The Disco “High Hopes”

Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



FAVORITE DUO or GROUP – COUNTRY

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion



FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY

Kane Brown “Experiment”

Dan + Shay “Dan + Shay”

Carrie Underwood “Cry Pretty”

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY

Luke Combs “Beautiful Crazy”

Dan + Shay “Speechless”

Blake Shelton “God’s Country”



FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone



FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP

Meek Mill “Championships”

Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Travis Scott “Astroworld”



FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”

Post Malone “Wow.”

Travis Scott “SICKO MODE”



FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars



FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Ella Mai



FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown “Indigo”

Khalid “Free Spirit”

Ella Mai “Ella Mai”



FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid “Talk”

Lizzo “Juice”

Ella Mai “Trip”



FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY

Maroon 5

P!nk

Taylor Swift



FAVORITE ARTIST – LATIN

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna



FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe



FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers



FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK

“A Star is Born” by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

The American Music Awards 2019 is NOVEMBER 24 at 8pm ABC50!