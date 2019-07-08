Watch the full-length trailer for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’

The official full-length trailer for ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ has been released with Angelina Jolie reprising her role as the evil fairy.

The clip, which debuted Monday on Good Morning America, shows chilling moments with Maleficent, Princess Aurora — played by Elle Fanning — and Queen Ingrith — played by Michelle Pfeiffer.

The sequel to the 2014 film is set five years into the future, and it appears Maleficent will continue to explore her hot-and-cold relationship with Aurora as Aurora gets engaged.

“Love doesn’t always end well,” Maleficent tells the princess in the trailer.

In one scene, Ingrith thanks Maleficent for helping to raise Aurora, but now, she considers Aurora “her own.”

Maleficent then grows angry and ends up striking King Stefan with her magic. It seems as though the antagonist’s heart is hardened again, as she proclaims Aurora will not marry after all.

Later, Ingrith tells Aurora that Maleficent is “a threat to everyone,” leading fans to believe the queen and Maleficent may go head-to-head.

Actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, known for “12 Years a Slave” also joins the cast as a fairy like Maleficent.

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” hits theaters Oct. 18.