WHITEHALL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a special festival gathers in the Washington County village of Whitehall. More than 2,000 people come to town for a chance to call and talk about the folklore favorite Sasquatch. This September, they’ll do it again.

Whitehall’s annual Sasquatch Festival & Calling Contest returns to town from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The calling contest is split into kids and adult categories, with pre-registration open now. In addition to competing for the title of best Sasquatch caller, visitors can expect vendors, Sasquatch-centric authors, games, food, and a full beer garden.

Speakers will lead talks all day on Sasquatch evidence, hoaxes, and more. The full schedule for the day includes:

11:45 a.m.: Hoaxes with Steve Kulls

12:30 p.m.: Hominoids & Handprints with Karac St. Laurent

1:15 p.m.: Field Work with Mike Anne

2 p.m.: Local Evidence with Paul Bartholomew

2:45 p.m.: Scientific Defiance with The Forest Fleur Team

3:30 p.m.: Future of Sasquatch with The Forest Fleur Team

4 p.m.: Speaker panel and Q&A

5 p.m.: Sasquatch calling contest

The contest is free to enter, and the festival free to attend. Festivities are hosted at 130 Main St. in Whitehall, along the Champlain Canal.