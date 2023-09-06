SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in 30 years, Bruce Springsteen is returning to the JMA wireless Dome. He’ll be rocking the loud house Thursday at 7:30pm, but before he gets there, here’s what you should know about the concert.

“I need folks to follow the signs, to follow the traffic patterns coming in. If you don’t have a pass that’s already purchased for the dome west lots, you’re not going to have a place to park,” said JMA Wireless Dome Managing Director Pete Sala.

Syracuse Police will be directing traffic as drivers head to the JMA Wireless Dome.

Get there early, the gates open at 5:30 p.m.

There is no opening act, and Springsteen is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m.

Download your tickets to your smartphone before you get there to ensure it loads on your smartphone.

As seen at venues across the country, drinks will be served in cups only if you purchased floor tickets.

There is a clear bag policy. The Dome is also cashless. There will be merchandise you can purchase to remember the concert by.

“It’s going to be a really good show. And I don’t mean that to the building, production, what they bring to the building set up and the venue it’s going to be pretty cool. So the crowd will really have a good time,” Sala said.

All parking information can be viewed here.