LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Summer isn’t over yet, but Six Flags Great Escape is already picturing its iconic roller coasters framed by orange leaves and long sleeves. On Thursday, the park released its schedule of events for Oktoberfest and Fright Fest 2023.

Oktoberfest gets rolling before summer ends. Starting on Saturday, Aug. 26, guests can expect German-inspired cuisine, craft beers and ciders, as well as live music and games.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, the masks come on and the fog machines get running to set the mood for Fright Fest, featuring scare actors, new hours, costume contests, and the all-new “Hell Block IV.” At both the park and Great Escape Lodge, Boo Fest will offer family Halloween fun on weekends.

Here’s what to expect at The Great Escape this fall:

Oktoberfest

Saturday, Aug. 26 – Sunday, Sept. 24

New: “Festival Marketplace” area featuring German-inspired foods

Live polka music

Cornhole

Stein-holding contests

Oktoberfest bingo

“Fest Area” with photo opportunities

Fright Fest

Saturday, Sept. 30 – Sunday, Oct. 29

New: “Hell Block IV,” an explorable prison attraction where scary Halloween monsters have escaped their cells and are wreaking havoc, every Friday night starting Oct. 6

Three scare zones across the park, with scare actors running wild

Fog, spooky lighting, props and sound effects

Halloween-themed shows and dancing

Limited-time food items including sangria blood bags and themed chicken and ice cream options

Boo Fest

Great Escape park attractions Costume contest for kids 12 and under Interactive dance parties Trick-or-Treat trail Scavenger hunt Hay maze Storytime Arts and crafts

Great Escape Lodge attractions Trick-or-Treat trail Halloween-themed “Boo Bingo” Scavenger hunt Arts and crafts Fireside stories Monster Meet & Greet



More changes are coming to the park this year. The Alpine Bobsled attraction retires at the end of the summer. Meanwhile, the park is hiring for seasonal positions to cover the fall season.