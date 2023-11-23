SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Nov. 22, the White Branch Library in Syracuse partnered with RetroGameCon to bring some classic video games to kids.

They had vintage video games, computer games, and even an X-Box and Nintendo Switch.

“You get parents who grew up playing certain games that are now showing their kids who may be playing only the new stuff nowadays, what they grew up playing. And they’re playing them together,” said Nathan Grant, event coordinator for RetroGameCon.

All proceeds from the event went towards the Children’s Miracle Network.