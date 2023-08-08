LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Music Festival got underway this week, bringing classical music and talent from around the world to the Queen of American Lakes. Festgoers can get in for the full week or for three days, to see some of over 100 talents.

Most performances through the festival will be held at the Carriage House, located at Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center. The full schedule for the festival includes:

Sunday, Aug. 6 6:30 p.m.: Opening celebration with opening remarks by festival founders, free with either pass

Monday, Aug. 7 2 p.m.: Open rehearsal at Lake George Public Library 3 p.m.: Open podcast recording with the Upbeat! podcast

Tuesday, Aug. 8 1:30 p.m.: Open rehearsal at Lake George Public Library 3 p.m.: “Victorian Tea Party” featuring performances by recipients of Lake George Music Festival scholarships $35 admission, not included in festival passes

Wednesday, Aug. 9 10 and 11:30 a.m.: Open rehearsal at Lake George Public Library 7:30 p.m.: Festival Symphony Orchestra at Shepard Park, featuring guest ensemble ARKAI

Thursday, Aug. 10 3 p.m.: Open rehearsal at Lake George Public Library 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence

Friday, Aug. 11 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence



Saturday, Aug. 12 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence, featuring guest artist Michael Brown

Sunday, Aug. 13 1 p.m.: “Piano Mania” recital featuring pianists ranging from mentor to fellow

Monday, Aug. 14 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence

Tuesday, Aug. 15 5 p.m.: “Festival Happy Hour” at Fort William Henry’s Tankard Tavern with director and conductor Roger Kalia; a chance to learn more about the festival’s repertoire 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence, featuring guest artist William Purvis

Wednesday, Aug. 16 10 a.m.: Open full orchestra rehearsal Only open to donors, pass holders, Music Festival Guild members 7:30 p.m.: An evening of chamber music with mentors, fellows, and artisans in residence

Thursday, Aug. 17 2 p.m.: 10 world-premiere performances by fellows of the Composition Institute, directed by Alyssa Weinberg, featuring new pieces performed by Rhythm Method 6:30 p.m.: Pre-performance discussion leading up to this year’s grand finale performance, with conversation led by Sheridan Seyfried and Roger Kalia 7:30 p.m.: The Grand Finale Symphony Orchestra Concert, conducted by Roger Kalia; featuring a world premiere performance of Sheridan Seyfried’s new symphony, as well as Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite



The makeup of the festival includes over 100 artists every year. Guest and mentor artists retreating to a world of music in Lake George this year include:

Guest artists

Arkai Aug. 6-10 Concert on Aug. 9

Ani Kavafian Aug. 8-11 Master class and concert on Aug. 10

Michael Brown Aug. 10-13 Master class and concert on Aug. 12

William Purvis Aug. 13-16 Master class and concert on Aug. 15



Mentor artists

Beomjae Kim Flute Republic of Korea

Joshua Lauretig Oboe U.S.

Stas Chernishev Clarinet Russia

Eleni Katz Bassoon U.S.

Eric Huckins Horn U.S.

Walter Hoffbauer Trumpet Czech Republic

Kevin R. Dombrowski Trombone U.S.

Anastasia Agapova Violin Russia

Amalia Hall Violin New Zealand

Barbora Kolářová Violin Czech Republic

Milena Kolářová Violin Czech Republic

Jordan Bak Viola U.S.

Zsche Chuang Rimbo Wong Viola Hong Kong

Mia Barcia-Colombo Cello U.S.

Arlen Hlusko Cello Canada

Charles Paul Bass U.S.

David Fung Piano Australia/U.S.

Sun-A Park Piano South Korea/U.S.

Rosanna Moore Harp U.K.

Garrett Arney Percussion U.S.

Roger Kalia Conductor U.S.



Festival passes are still available. Full fest passes are priced at $165, with 3-concert passes at $59.