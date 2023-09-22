GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Wool and the wisdom that comes with it are weaving their way to the Washington County Fairgrounds. The Adirondack Wool & Arts Festival returns to the home of the Washington County Fair this weekend.

Live music, children’s activities, craft workshops, and more come to the fairground from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24. Over 130 artisans, farmers and craftspeople call the festival home for the weekend. Adult admission is $5, and children under 13 get in for free. Free parking is available aplenty at the fairgrounds.

The full festival schedule includes:

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Hands-on workshops
    • For the Love of Color and Texture: Exploring Art Batt Construction for All Fiber Desires
      • 10 a.m.
      • Fundamentals of art yarn spinning, drum carding, and yarn for weaving; participants will leave with an art batt or two
    • Intermediate and Advanced Drop Spinning
      • 11:30 a.m.
      • Further technique exploration that may cover “Ply on the Fly” and finer points of spinning, depending on the skill level of participants
    • A Gnome of Your Own
      • 2 p.m.
      • Basic needle felting to create a decorative gnome
  • Children’s activities
    • Beaded Indian corn with Three Sisters: 10:30 a.m. – noon
    • Wet felting: Noon – 2 p.m.
    • Straw weaving: 2-3 p.m.
    • Pumpkin decoration
    • Face painting
  • Sheep shearing demonstrations
    • 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
  • Live music by Northern Borne

Sunday, Sept. 24

  • Hands-on workshops
    • Needle-Felted Sheep Ornament
      • 11:30 a.m.
      • Needle felt a sheep ornament for your Christmas tree
    • Project Selection Tips for Breed-Specific Fleece and Yarn
      • 2 p.m.
      • Learn how to select the right fleece or yarn for different spinning, knitting, crocheting, punching, and weaving projects
  • Children’s activities
    • Beaded Indian corn with Three Sisters: 10:30 a.m. – noon
    • Wet felting: Noon – 2 p.m.
    • Straw weaving: 2-3 p.m.
    • Pumpkin decoration
    • Face painting
  • Sheep shearing demonstrations
    • 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m.
  • Live music by David Moore