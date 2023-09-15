GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum will be closing its doors for a few weeks this fall. The reason? New programs on the way, and work to be done to get them there.

The educational museum will be closed from Monday, Sept. 18 to Friday, Oct. 6. to make room for something new. The museum is adding a new exhibition, “MountainTots,” a toddler-centric educational space set to open on Saturday, Oct. 7. When it opens, MountainTots will feature a model mountain trail, kid-sized lean-to, and more for little ones to enjoy. The museum hosts a grand unveiling for the new exhibition on Oct. 7.

While the museum is closed, it’s still looking for help. Volunteers are wanted for a bouncy house village the World Awareness Children’s Museum is running during the Adirondack Balloon Festival from Sept. 21-24. Volunteers are needed at Crandall Park in Glens Falls on Thursday, Sept. 21, and at Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport in Queensbury from Sept. 22-24. Volunteers can register through the World Awareness Children’s Museum online.

The museum has more fun in store this fall. This October, a fall fundraiser masquerade party benefitting the museum comes to the Courtyard by Mariott in Lake George.