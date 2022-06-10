Garlock’s Ace Hardware

Garlock’s Hardware, Lumber and Design Center is your choice for hardware and home improvement supplies since 1908.

The Garlock family is proud of it’s Design Center. Have you been planning a new kitchen design, bathroom or home improvement project? Home improvement can be a daunting process especially without professional help. Let the experts in the all new Design Center be your partner in your latest home remodeling project.

Our talented designers can provide you with a full range of design services from initial concept to complete installation. Garlock’s also offers general contracting services that can handle all of your new construction, remodeling projects and home improvement installations.

315-482-2521

chasgarlock@yahoo.com

15 Washington Street

Alexandria Bay, NY 13607

Hours

Summer Hours (May – September):

Monday-Friday: 7am-5pm

Saturday: 8am-3pm

Sunday: 9am-1pm

Winter Hours (October – April):

Monday-Friday: 7am-5pm

Saturday: 8am-12pm

Sunday: Closed