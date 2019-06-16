Griff’s Beverage Center

Griff’s Redemption is your home for all your drink and redemption needs. Now specializing in fine craft beers, you can be sure that we have the right drinks for you and your events.

Our can and bottle redemption is easily accessible through our drive-thru behind our building. Bring back all those cans and bottles to help our environment by recycling and make money, too

Reviews

“Awesome selection of ciders!! Seriously, one of the best offerings I found anywhere in the area. The guys are super helpful and they have great prices. This just became my go to place for beer and cider!” -Kelly

“This is an awesome place to find a great selection of craft beers! Not sure what you want or looking for something new, ask these guys because they know beer!” -Frank

“Beer selection: 5/5 stars, Staff: 20/5 Stars

Awesome atmosphere, and VERY knowledgeable and helpful staff. I won’t go anywhere else while I’m in the area. Bravo, Griff. Bravo!” -Cody

“Going in is not simply buying beer. It is a experience, besides the great prices and best selection around. The level of love beer is second to none. They have a great selection of local food and beer! Stop in you won’t regret it!” -Preston

“Literally heaven inside a tiny store. Closest I’ve come to Germany since I got back stateside. Dragons Milk is by far a go to for me and several friends. Friendly owner and employees, well rounded guys and super knowledgeable. Also, my wife loves that she can get cheese curds and burreville cider there lol” -Andrew

“We love Griff’s! I’m not sure it’s a good thing, but they know us there, and the service is fantastic! Matt always has a suggestion when I’m not sure what I want, and there is frequently a tasting so I can taste before I buy. Sam Adams 76 is a great one we just had yesterday. Thanks guys!” -Kim