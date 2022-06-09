Happy Hands Drop In Care

We are a drop in hourly daycare.
Our goal is to provide a safe, fun and developmentally appropriate environment for children ages 12 months to 12 years to come play so you can attend appointments, run errands or have a child-free date night for up to 3 hours daily.
Come play with us!
Rates
Drop-in care
$10 per hour with a half-priced $5 sibling rate
Buy a $100 Bulk Hours card and get 12 hours of care for the low rate of $8.33 per hour!
Lunch or dinner can be provided for only $4
Preschool Program
Tuesday & Thursday: 6 hours · $185
10am-1pm
Two Days a Week
Pay monthly
Mon, Wed, & Fri: 9 hours · $225
10am-1pm
3 days a week
Pay monthly
Full Week: 15 hours · $360
10am-1pm
Monday through Friday
Pay monthly
Reviews
“Staff is amazingly friendly with parents and especially the kids. Have never had a complaint!! My kids absolutely love it here.” -Elain A.
“My boys love coming here! My younger child sometimes has issues leaving me and they’re very patient with him. My 3 year old loves it and hates leaving! So glad they re opened, we love having this option for us!” -Marissa C.
“10/10 my girls love it here and are always asking to go back! The employees are also so sweet and great with kids!” -Jasmine R-W
“Happy Hands is a true blessing with my crazy schedule, thank you for taking such great care of my 2 year old!” -Jackie C.