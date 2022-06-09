Happy Hands Drop In Care

We are a drop in hourly daycare.

Our goal is to provide a safe, fun and developmentally appropriate environment for children ages 12 months to 12 years to come play so you can attend appointments, run errands or have a child-free date night for up to 3 hours daily.

Come play with us!

Rates

Drop-in care

$10 per hour with a half-priced $5 sibling rate

Buy a $100 Bulk Hours card and get 12 hours of care for the low rate of $8.33 per hour!

Lunch or dinner can be provided for only $4

Preschool Program

Tuesday & Thursday: 6 hours · $185

10am-1pm

Two Days a Week

Pay monthly

Mon, Wed, & Fri: 9 hours · $225

10am-1pm

3 days a week

Pay monthly

Full Week: 15 hours · $360

10am-1pm

Monday through Friday

Pay monthly

Reviews

“Staff is amazingly friendly with parents and especially the kids. Have never had a complaint!! My kids absolutely love it here.” -Elain A.

“My boys love coming here! My younger child sometimes has issues leaving me and they’re very patient with him. My 3 year old loves it and hates leaving! So glad they re opened, we love having this option for us!” -Marissa C.

“10/10 my girls love it here and are always asking to go back! The employees are also so sweet and great with kids!” -Jasmine R-W

“Happy Hands is a true blessing with my crazy schedule, thank you for taking such great care of my 2 year old!” -Jackie C.