ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been exactly one year since the first person in the world received a COVID-19 vaccine. Margaret Keenan, who was 90 at the time, got her first vaccine in the U.K. on December 8, 2020.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared the anniversary on Twitter. Hochul said since then, 4.35 billion people worldwide, including 91% of New Yorkers, have received the vaccine.

On December 11, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine. On December 18, 2020, the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the Moderna COVID vaccine.

Here’s a timeline of what happened with the COVID vaccines in the last year: