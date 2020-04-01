14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There are now 14 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to a release from the Office of the County Administrator.
Jefferson County is urging the public to follow the guidelines issued by the CDC and New York State Department of Health, including washing their hands often and maintaining social distancing.
The strategies for managing the virus includes density reduction, identification, isolation and surge capacity for medical services.
The current statistics for COVID-19 in Jefferson County are:
- 471 individuals tested
- 14 positive tests
- 391 negative tests
- 66 pending tests
- 109 individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 31 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- 9 individuals in isolation
- 4 individuals recovered
- 1 individual pending isolation or quarantine assignment
