14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There are now 14 positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, according to a release from the Office of the County Administrator.

Jefferson County is urging the public to follow the guidelines issued by the CDC and New York State Department of Health, including washing their hands often and maintaining social distancing.

The strategies for managing the virus includes density reduction, identification, isolation and surge capacity for medical services.

The current statistics for COVID-19 in Jefferson County are:

471 individuals tested

14 positive tests

391 negative tests

66 pending tests

109 individuals in precautionary quarantine

31 individuals in mandatory quarantine

9 individuals in isolation

4 individuals recovered

1 individual pending isolation or quarantine assignment

