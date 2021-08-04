Albany Med will require employees to get COVID vaccine

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Albany Medical Center said it will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. They said its policy will apply to doctors, nurses, employees with clinical or nonclinical responsibilities, as well as contractors, college, and support staff.

The hospital said after offering the vaccine to its employees, more than 80% of them are fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated employees have until October 1 before they will have to be fully vaccinated.

They said if booster shots become necessary, Albany Med will require employees to get those as well. They will approve exemptions and deferrals for a limited time. Employees who do not show proof of vaccination, get an exemption, or deferral face termination.

“The vaccines have proven to safely and effectively prevent Covid-19 and have reduced symptomatic infections and hospitalizations in breakthrough cases. Yet as the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus spreads, broad vaccination has become even more critical, especially for those who work in health care settings,” Albany Med said.