Are cloth masks less effective than surgical masks at protecting you from COVID?

FAMILY HEALTHCAST — Kids maybe heading back to school, but it’s not necessarily the start we were hoping for, at least when it comes to COVID.

The Delta variant has been a game changer with new pediatric cases significantly higher than a few months ago. Many are concerned for small children who are too young to receive the vaccine. Particularly, whether cloth masks provide less protection than surgical ones now that COVID is more aggressive.

Research has shown when properly worn, the blue 3-ply surgical masks generally give more protection than cloth masks. They’re better at protecting those who are not vaccinated, and they also reduce transmission. If a cloth mask is used, the CDC said it should have multiple layers.

KN95 Masks come in children’s sizes now, and they offer even more protection than surgical masks.

One pediatricians says that’s what he’s recommending to his patients as KN95 masks allow more room for the nose and mouth and some children find them be more comfortable. And a comfortable mask is more likely to be worn all day.