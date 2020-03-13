Charter to offer free access to Spectrum broadband, WiFi during virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Charter will offer free services to families around the nation in the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The changes will be offered on Monday, March 16 and will continue for the following 60 days.

Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.

Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.

For eligible low-income households without school-aged children, Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost broadband program delivering speeds of 30 Mbps

Charter will open its WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use.

