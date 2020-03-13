Charter to offer free access to Spectrum broadband, WiFi during virus outbreak

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Charter will offer free services to families around the nation in the middle of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The changes will be offered on Monday, March 16 and will continue for the following 60 days.
- Charter will offer free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
- Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely.
- For eligible low-income households without school-aged children, Charter continues to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, a low-cost broadband program delivering speeds of 30 Mbps
Charter will open its WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use.
