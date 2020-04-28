COVID-19 in Lewis County: 304 total tests, 11 confirmed cases

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – There were no new positive cases of COVID-19 reported to Lewis County Public Health today. There have been eleven confirmed cases of the virus in total.
The following COVID-19 statistics are the most current provided by Lewis County Public Health:
- 304 total tests
- 288 negative results
- 11 confirmed cases
- 5 pending results
- 12 individuals in quarantine
- 3 individuals in isolation
- 8 individuals recovered
Lewis County Public Health continues to encourage the community to protect themselves, their families and neighbors by following public health guidance for social distancing and washing hands. Those who must go out for an essential task or essential work must use a cloth face covering or mask when they are unable to maintain social distancing.
Anyone in Lewis County with COVID-19 related questions and those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19, like a cough, fever and shortness of breath, should call the Lewis County Health System COVID-19 Resource Line at 315-376-9678.
