COVID-19 vaccines available at Washington County Fair

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Washington County Fair is on this week, and Washington County is working to use it as a chance to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Washington County’s health department and EMS vaccine team, led by Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, will be offering vaccine doses at the fair on Thursday and Saturday.

The clinic will be held from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday. Vaccine types available will include Pfizer, for those ages 12 and older, and Johnson & Johnson, for those 18 and older.

Those seeking to get vaccinated at the clinic should bring ID, wear a short-sleeve shirt and plan to stay for at least 15 minutes after vaccination for monitoring.

As of Thursday, Washington County was monitoring 68 positive coronavirus cases. 16 of those cases were new as of Thursday.

The Washington County Fair runs until 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29.