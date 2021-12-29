LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Additional COVID-19 cases resulted in increases to isolations and hospitalizations in Lewis County in a 24-hour period.

Lewis County Public Health confirmed 28 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. With these new cases, isolations increased by 15 and hospitalizations by one.

In this same period, 13 Lewis County residents recovered from the virus and no new COVID-related deaths were reported. There have been 39 deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

As of December 28, there were 115 individuals under isolation, 156 under quarantine and 11 Lewis County residents hospitalized with the virus.

Lewis County remains designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the virus. Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

Officials are also encouraging eligible residents to get all doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This includes the booster shot.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at local pharmacies, urgent care offices and at the newly announced state-run vaccine site in Lowville. This is located at the Maple Ridge Center and officially will start administering vaccinations on December 29.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine can be made on the Lewis County Public Health or New York State websites.