COVID Outbreak at Oneida County Jail

ORISKANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A recent increase in the number of COVID 19 cases among prisoners and staff at the Oneida County Jail has resulted in a temporary halt to the transport of prisoners to local courts.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol announced that his office will halt the process of transporting prisoners to local courtrooms for the next two weeks, except in cases where there is a scheduled trial or in the case of an emergency. Any other court appearance will be conducted on a virtual basis from the jail.

Maciol says that, as of Monday morning, there were 21 positive cases among those incarcerated at the Oneida County Jail. In addition to the prisoners, 15 county correctional officers have also tested positive.

Maciol says that this change in policy will be in effect for two weeks and will be re-evaluated daily to determine if the time can be shortened or extended.