Cuomo: 7,102 confirmed cases in New York, 100 percent workforce reduction

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday, during his daily coronavirus update, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that all non-essential workers should stay home.

Cuomo said he will sign an executive order that mandates that all essential workers must stay home. This will exclude those that work in healthcare, utilities, grocery stores, police departments, fire departments, and the like that are considered essential.

Governor Cuomo is also calling on any business that has any supplies that can be used, like masks or gowns, to please donate them. He has also called on businesses to produce these products, if they can. He is willing to offer incentives to businesses that can produce masks and gowns, saying it could be an opportunity for businesses to get creative.

Cuomo also reiterated that ventilators are the item most in need. He is calling on all health departments and clinics to make sure all ventilators are offered up. Cuomo also said he will be looking at retired nurses and doctors, and even nursing and medical schools, for those that will be able to help out during this crisis.

Cuomo is also enacting rules for what he calls the most vulnerable, which are seniors over 70, immune-compromised people, and those with underlying illnesses.

Remain indoors

Can go outside for solitary exercise

Pre-screen all visitors and aides by taking their temperature

Do not visit households with multiple people

All vulnerable people should wear a mask when in the company of others

To the greatest extent possible, everyone in the presence of vulnerable people should wear a mask

Always stay at least six feet from individuals

Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary

For non-vulnerable populations, Cuomo has these rules:

Non-essential gathering of individuals of any size for any reasons are canceled or postponed at this time

Any concentration of individuals outside their home must be limited to workers providing essential services and social distancing should be practiced

When in public, individuals must practice social distancing of at least six feet

Businesses and entities that provide essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet

Individuals should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where you come in close contact with people

Individuals should limit use of public transportation to absolutely necessary, and should limit potential exposure by spacing out at least six feet from other riders

Sick individuals should not leave their homes unless it is to receive medical care, and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interested of their health

Young people should practice social distancing and avoid contact with vulnerable populations

As a precaution, use alcohol wipes



In New York State, the number of positive coronavirus cases is up to 7,102 across the state. That is almost 3,000 new cases. He also says there are now 38 deaths due to coronavirus complications as of Friday morning.

The number of people tested in New York State has also gone up. A total of 32,427 people have been tested. Over 10,000 people alone were tested on Thursday.

